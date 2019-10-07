Dundee rapist who subjected women and kids to brutal abuse could face life sentence

A rapist who subjected women and children to a catalogue of brutality and abuse has been warned he could face a life sentence.

Frank Mayne, from Dundee, preyed on two girls and two women during a 17-year crime spree in the city and Tayport beginning in 2000.

One of his victims previously revealed her harrowing ordeal to the Tele. The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “He should never be allowed out. I want everyone to know what he did to these children and the other women.”

A judge ordered that a full risk assessment report be prepared on the 55-year-old which can result in an Order for Lifelong Restriction (OLR).

Under an OLR, reserved for the most serious sexual and violent offending short of murder, a court sets the minimum period that must be served in jail, with parole authorities deciding any future release.

Lord Pentland told Mayne at the High Court in Edinburgh he was “entirely satisfied” on the basis of the comprehensive information before him that the risk criteria were met for seeking a full report.

He said that to a substantial degree the sex offender continued “to deny and minimise the gravity of his conduct”.

Lord Pentland said: “It is also of enormous concern that he attempted to lay responsibility for certain of these offences on his child victims.”

Mayne was earlier convicted of 15 charges of rape, assault, indecency and indecent assault. He had denied the crimes but a jury unanimously found him guilty of 13 of the offences and he was convicted of the remaining two on majority verdicts.

Mayne, a prisoner at Perth, admitted further charges of possessing indecent images of children.

Lord Pentland told him he had been convicted of “a horrific catalogue of sexual and violent offences”.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Sentence was deferred for the preparation of initial reports on him.

Mayne groomed youngsters before repeatedly abusing and raping them and he subjected one woman to a knifepoint rape ordeal.

Sentence was further adjourned on Mayne until later in the year.