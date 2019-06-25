Dundee rapist who ruined victim’s life to appeal eight-year sentence

The victim of a convicted rapist has hit out after her tormentor appealed his eight-year prison sentence.

John Alfred Perkinton, 48, was convicted at the High Court in Livingston of one charge of rape and three charges of lewd and libidinous practices on May 31.

He was sentenced to eight years and placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely – but has now made the first step to try to get his sentence reduced.

The victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said: “I’m angered that the offender thinks his sentence is too harsh considering what he was found guilty of.

“The lives he has ruined cannot be repaired and the damage cannot be undone.

“He has carried out sickening attacks on children and vulnerable young people and still believes he has done nothing wrong.”

The victim had previously said she would not be surprised if Perkinton attempted to appeal his sentence.

She added: “Only he knows the true extent of the crimes he has committed and I hope one day he will once again be back in front of a judge and jury to answer for these depraved acts.

“Defendants found guilty of sexual abuse against anyone, especially children, should not be permitted to appeal.

“The justice system fails so many victims time and time again yet when justice is served the perpetrators are allowed to continue to wreak havoc and prolong the hurt and devastation on the victims lives by appealing.

“In my opinion eight years in prison is no where near long enough for John Perkinton to realise and accept his mistakes.

“He is a sexual deviant rapist and child abuser. He deserves to be locked up for the rest of his life.”

John Perkinton’s legal adviser has been approached for comment.

Perkinton was convicted at the High Court of one charge of rape and three charges of lewd and libidinous practices and behaviour.

He was found guilty of making sexual comments and carrying out a sex act on a boy between May 1996 and May 1997 in both the city’s West End and an unknown wooded area in Dundee.

He was also convicted of touching a girl on the body and attempting to kiss her between January 1998 and January 1999 at an address in the West End.

He was further convicted of assaulting and raping a girl while she was intoxicated with alcohol and drugs at a location in Dundee between July 1999 and July 2000.

One charge of lewd and libidinous practices and behaviour, one charge of assault to injury and permanent disfigurement and one charge of assault to injury were found not proven.