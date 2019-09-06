Dundee rapist facing long jail term over ‘horrific catalogue of offences’

A sick rapist who created his own sadistic hell of depravity and cruelty for vulnerable women and children was warned he is facing a long prison sentence.

Frank Mayne, 55, a prisoner in Perth, subjected girls and adult women to rape ordeals and violence during a 17-year catalogue of offending from 2000.

Mayne, who was previously jailed for sex offences against a five-year-old girl, was convicted of 15 charges of assault, indecent assault, rape and indecency following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

He had denied the crimes committed in his home city of Dundee and at Tayport in Fife, but a jury unanimously convicted him of 13 of the offences and returned majority guilty verdicts on the remaining two offences.

Mayne admitted further charges of downloading and possessing indecent images of children.

Judge Lord Pentland told him: “You stand convicted now by the jury of a horrific catalogue of sexual and violent offences committed over a long period of years against women and children.”

Lord Pentland pointed out that two of the victims were children whom Mayne groomed and subjected to repeated abuse.

He said adult victims were also subjected to “cruel and vicious treatment” which extended to the rape of one woman at knifepoint.

The court heard Mayne made one of his child victims watch pornography, filmed her in sex acts and raped her from the age of 14. He first began abusing the girl when she was six.

During an attack on an adult victim, Mayne grabbed her by the throat and pushed her head under water before he dragged her from a bath in a flat in the Hilltown area of Dundee and held a knife to her neck during a rape ordeal.

Lord Pentland said: “It is inevitable that I will, in due course, impose a lengthy custodial sentence on you.”