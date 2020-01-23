Dundee ranks worst in the UK when it comes to problems linking sex and depression

A study uncovering the most common difficulties encountered in bedrooms in the UK has found Dundee tops the table when it comes to issues with sex and depression.

Health subscription brand EveAdam has uncovered the 20 most-mentioned sex issues across several Reddit threads.

The study compares this against Google search data, revealing the 20 most common bedroom difficulties encountered in the UK.

Regarding psychological sex issues, Dundee rated the highest of all places in the UK relating to problems linking depression and sex.

Elsewhere in Scotland, Edinburgh ranked the worst for issues with body image, and Glaswegians said a lack of foreplay was the most troublesome issue.

Totalling more than 500,000 searches each month, erectile dysfunction was by far the most searched for sex-related issue on Reddit, with 286,000 searches per month, more than half the total.

Second was the subject of disagreements about contraception, with 87,000 searches.

All data was collected and analysed on November 25 last year, using Google Trends, Google Keyword Tool and Reddit threads.