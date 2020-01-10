Dundee ranked one of UK’s quietest cities

Dundee has been ranked as the “quietest” city in Scotland in a national survey.

UK flooring retailer Carpetright analysed over 500,000 reviews on website Booking.com to discover the loudest and quietest cities across the country based on the proportions of “loud” or “quiet” mentions relating to external noise.

Dundee hit the top spot in Scotland with 64.2% of the reviews about external noise from tourists mentioning that the city was nice and quiet.

Coming second was Edinburgh with 54.8% and Perth came third at 49%.

The City of Discovery also placed third in the top 10 quietest cities in the UK, with Peterborough topping the list at 68.9% and Bournemouth coming second at 68.3%.

It was the only Scottish city to make the top 10 UK list. The poll also found that 31% of UK cities were considered to be more quiet than loud based on the reviews.