Dundee Ranger Service warns fireraising killing vital wildlife

Fireraisers are killing vital wildlife at a city beauty spot with a spate of deliberate blazes, environment chiefs have warned.

Insects, birds and amphibians are all under threat from the targeted attacks which have taken place at Trottick Ponds in recent weeks.

The Dundee Ranger Service also warned the blazes were a drain on resources, with firefighters being called out to tackle the flames.

The most recent fire, which took place on Wednesday, caused significant damage to reed beds.

Pictures of the damage taken by the ranger service clearly show the charred body of a frog that was caught in the blaze.

The Dundee Ranger Service aims to raise awareness and understanding of local natural heritage.

Ranger Colin Donald said he wasn’t shocked by the fires but that it was “obviously very disappointing” and is urging whoever may be setting the land alight to “please stop”.

He said: “Not only are they endangering wildlife but they are also endangering the fire service that has to come and put it out over and over again.

“It’s a huge drain on their resources to have to go and fight these fires.

“It’s a nature reserve, so we have got quite a lot of wildlife.”

Among the other species killed was the common snail, which Colin said served as vital food source for other animals.

“There are an awful lot of dead snails in there. They are an important part of the food chain,” he said.

“This is also bird breeding season. We have got reed bunting birds, they make their nests there.

“It’s a horrible thought that the fire would have got into that. We have our swans nesting and they are not far away from where the reeds are.

“A lot of the reed beds have been destroyed. It shouldn’t be happening.”

Speaking about any potential security measures for the ponds, Colin added: “There are no cameras but we can put them in some places.

“There are a lot of people who can see into the reserve.”

He said people often build fires on the reserve to have a barbecue.

Colin added: “It is not a picnic site. People think it is a park but it’s actually a local nature reserve. We don’t want fire anywhere.”

Scottish SPCA chief superintendent Mike Flynn said: “We are saddened to hear of fires affecting wildlife and animals.

“Wild animals are defenceless to fire and it can cause serious distress, harm and death, having a detrimental effect on the local ecosystem.”

The ponds were first built more than 200 years ago and are now home to a variety of wildlife.

Deer can also be found just north of the reserve, usually in the early hours of the morning.

A spokesman for The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We attended three separate grass fires in that area of Claverhouse Road and Trottick Ponds over the last month.”

The first call-out happened on April 25 and the fire measured 5m by 20m. Two fires took place on May 1, one fire was 10m by 3m and was put out with beaters and shovels and the third fire was 5m by 5m.

All fires were attended by one appliance sent from the Kingsway station.