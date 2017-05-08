Police have confirmed two members of a gang who targeted a Dundee Co-op have been captured on CCTV.

Culprits behind the incident are still on the run after targeting the store at Panmurefield Village just after 4am on Thursday, stealing cigarettes and alcohol.

A black BMW 5 Series — later recovered in the Happyhillock area of Dundee after an Evening Telegraph appeal — was used to crash through the shop front, causing extensive damage.

The vehicle is now being analysed by forensic officers.

Speaking to the Tele, Detective Chief Inspector Iain Wales said CCTV has captured two people — but believed there still could be others involved.

He added: “The incident footage from Panmurefield shows two people on the CCTV images, but there may be others involved as well.

“We are working on a number of CCTV opportunities and witnesses who have seen the vehicle.”

DCI Wales said there was no information to suggest the gang were local residents.

However, they were keeping an “open mind”.

The police chief said this incident had no connection at this stage to a similar break-in at the Tesco South Road petrol filling station.

In that raid, which was carried out last December, the culprits used high performance vehicles as getaway cars, while wearing masks, to loot a large haul of cigarettes in just 10 minutes

DCI Wales said there was a market for cheap cigarettes, adding: “This is very early into the investigation.

“We would urge anyone who may have seen the vehicle travelling between Dundee city centre and Broughty Ferry to contact us. There is no direct link to the break-in at Tesco South Road petrol station.

“There is obviously a market for cheap cigarettes.

“If anyone has been offered cigarettes or alcohol over the last few days or so, I would urge them to please come forward.”

DCI Wales also urged people to secure their properties — particularly rural areas surrounding Dundee — after the BMW used in the raid was stolen from a property in Carnoustie.

He added: “I don’t think it was a specific address that was targeted in this incident.

“In our previous experience, people who are involved in those types of crime basically go around and try to get lucky.

“Once again, I would appeal to people to ensure that in the late evenings and early hours their doors and windows have been secured.

“Properties in Liff and Carnoustie have been targeted recently so it’s rural places that are being favoured by these people.”