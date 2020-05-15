Dundee railway station shines blue in solidarity with front line workers

Dundee railway station shone blue last night to show solidarity with key workers and front line NHS staff all across the country.

The illumination was timed to come on as station staff joined people across the country in a mass round of applause at 8pm to thank NHS staff for their incredible work.

Alex Hynes, managing director at ScotRail said: “We are delighted to illuminate what has fast become an iconic building in the city as a symbol of public support for the vital and fantastic work of NHS staff who are tackling the coronavirus.

“We are humbled on a daily basis by the bravery and dedication shown by staff in the NHS and we are grateful to all key workers across the country, including those in our railway family, who are playing a massive role in supporting the country at this time.”

Councillor John Alexander, leader of Dundee City Council said: “We are hugely grateful to all the staff at Ninewells Hospital and NHS staff and key workers across Dundee and beyond for their efforts in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This of course includes so many of our own staff and key workers from the council who are at the forefront of supporting vulnerable individuals and serving and supporting the community in so many different ways at this difficult time.

“Lighting the station blue is a great way to show support for everyone in the fight against Covid-19 and we are grateful to Network Rail for taking forward this activity at the redeveloped Dundee station – which will provide a fantastic back-drop.”

The £38m two-year redevelopment of Dundee station was completed in July 2018, ahead of the British Open golf at Carnoustie and the opening of the V&A Museum in the City in September of that year.