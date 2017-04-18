Dundee’s existing train station facilities could undergo a £700,000 revamp if the move is approved by the city council.

An application for a building warrant has been submitted to planning officers by IDP Architects, on behalf of Abellio Scotrail.

IDP has previous experience of train stations, having worked on the design of the Broughty Ferry station revamp as well as the new Haymarket, Edinburgh Gateway and Edinburgh Park stations.

In the application, the firm describes how the station could be subject to an “internal fit out” covering almost every aspect of the existing station building.

Among the alterations suggested, architect Francesca Edge has asked for permission to create a new waiting area alongside a revamp of the existing seating facilities.

In addition, the station would also receive new electrical wiring and heating, and existing toilet facilities would be completely refurbished, including the installation of new cubicles.

In addition, IDP has also requested permission to create a new wet room for disabled passengers, a shower room and a tea preparation area.

The station’s concourse would also undergo reglazing and have new flooring and decoration installed.

A price tag of £700,000 has been stamped on the cost of the station refit, which will compliment the new £28 million entrance and 120-room Sleeperz hotel under construction.

The old station entrance was demolished in 2015 in order to make way for the new arc-shaped complex, which is being built by Balfour Beatty.

The application is set to be reviewed by planning officers later this month.

A Scotrail Alliance spokeswoman said more detail would be available “soon” on the redevelopment.

She said: “Dundee Station is one of several major stations in our network that is undergoing redevelopment.

“Customers want to use stations that are modern, accessible and offer good facilities. More detail will be available soon around the plans for Dundee.”