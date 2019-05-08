Dundee Railway Station bus shelter finally opens – with new additions

The wraps have finally been taken off the new bus shelter at Dundee Railway Station, four months after it was supposed to open.

Commuters at the city’s new £40 million station had been met by barricades surrounding the Waterfront stop for months before workers finally made the shelter suitable for use.

The station opened in July 2018.

Dundee City Council said a number of “unforeseen circumstances” had resulted in the delay to opening the shelter, but would not detail what these circumstances were.

The stop will be used by Xplore as part of its 360 service..

A spokeswoman for Xplore said: “Although our bus has always stopped at the railway station, this new shelter will enhance our service for the people of Dundee and visitors, especially when the weather is poor.

“We think it is a good addition for our service to customers.

“We are slightly changing the route of this service in response to feedback, to ensure it takes in another of the city’s best cultural venues, Verdant Works.

“So, from Sunday June 23 the route will no longer serve the Seagate or East Marketgait and will instead continue via Commercial Street and approach City Quay via Dock Street.”

And users of all Xplore services will now be able to pay for their fare with a contactless debit or credit card, described as good news for the company which only takes exact change. Work on the new facility came in for criticism when it ran behind schedule and just a few days ago motorists and tourists were still being greeted by the cage structures wrapped around the partially built shelter.

The railway station has welcomed tens of thousands of extra visitors following the opening of the V&A while the Waterfront attractions continue to lure tourists.

But one angry pedestrian told the Tele late last month: “I’ve come past and noticed a sparky was there doing something to lighting at the bus shelter. It isn’t great to have this sitting here. It only adds to the building site over the road as well.”

A spokeswoman for Dundee City Council said: “There have been a number of unforeseen circumstances which have led to a delay in the project.

“We are continuing to work with the contractor to ensure the work is completed as soon as possible.”