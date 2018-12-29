Dundee racist made threat to kill Polish neighbour

A man who once told police he wanted to “get rid of Polish and foreigners” from Dundee called his neighbour “a Polish ****” and threatened to kill her and set fire to her property.

Malcolm Sinclair, 53, of Fintry Crescent, admitted two charges over an incident on Fintryside on October 11.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that he threatened to set fire to the door at Zaneta Jeraszak’s flat in the block, which was immediately below the property he lived in at the time.

He also threatened to kill her when she complained about the noise coming from his flat at around 4am.

When police attended and took him to their headquarters on Bell Street he again made threats towards Miss Jeraszak – calling her a “right Polish ****” and claiming he would kill her if he was released from custody.

Sinclair admitted two charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, and that the incident at Bell Street was racially motivated.

Sheriff Tom Hughes deferred sentence for a social work background report until February 23 and released Sinclair on bail in the meantime.

Last year Sinclair admitted drunkenly calling police just hours after 22 people had been killed at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester in May.

He told a call handler: “I’m just giving you a pre-warning. A fight in Dundee today to get rid of those Polish and foreigners.”

He admitted a charge under the Communications Act of making a grossly offensive phone call to police, which was indecent, obscene or menacing in character, during which he swore, uttered threats of violence and uttered abusive, offensive and racist remarks.

Northern Ireland-born Sinclair, a former soldier for the Royal Irish Rangers, blamed the outburst on flashbacks to the 1998 Omagh bombing, which he witnessed.