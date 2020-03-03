Dundee Quiz League keen to recruit new teams as a result of ‘dwindling’ numbers

Dundee Quiz League is appealing for some new teams to become involved – or the league could be disbanded after 30 years.

Treasurer Jim Symons said the number of teams has dwindled recently and new participants would be welcome.

The league runs every Thursday evening from late August until March at Craigie Bowling Club.

Jim is hoping that some Tayside quiz enthusiasts could help to inject some fresh life into the league.

He said: “The quiz is held at Craigie Bowling Club every Thursday.

“It has been running for more than 30 years but unfortunately the numbers have dwindled recently.

“We have reached out but not had any joy to date.”

Teams with a maximum of eight players can join the league.

Competing teams pay a membership fee of £25 per year.

Anyone wanting more information should contact 07914 381703.