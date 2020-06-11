Dundee Pussycat Dolls tickets still for sale despite coronavirus lockdown

Tickets for a Pussycat Dolls gig in Dundee next month are still for sale despite a ban on large public gatherings.

Gig promoters, the Liz Hobbs Group (LHG) have yet to be drawn on whether or not they will cancel the gig on July 26 at Slessor Gardens

The venue can take up to 11,000 people during a concert.

Their web page shows tickets for the gig are still for sale and as of last week the event was still being advertising on local radio stations.

Despite numerous attempts by the Tele to contact LHG to confirm their intentions, the promoters have refused to give any further details.

Information on their web page states: “As you can appreciate, the status of all our events is changing daily for us all and could potentially change at short notice. Any changes to these scheduled shows will be communicated directly to ticket holders where you will be informed of your options.

“Please be assured that in these uncertain times, we will do everything within our jurisdiction to ensure all our friends, partners and ticket holders remain at the centre of all we do.”

Their page adds that event information may be out of date due to Covid-19 and to confirm details with event organisers.

The promoters have already cancelled other concerts planned for this year, including the Westlife Summer 2020 Tour from June and August, and the Little Mix Summer 2020 tour throughout July.

Meanwhile, John Alexander, leader of Dundee City Council, pointed out that council-arranged events due to take place after the Pussycat Dolls gig have already been cancelled.

He said: “This is not a council event and it is the responsibility of organisers to decide when and what action to take.

“Those decisions must recognise the Scottish Government’s clear guidance on what is and what is not possible, in terms of events.”

He added: “That said, the council has already taken the decision to cancel events in the next six months to give certainty and clarity to the public.

“We all have a duty to be as clear as possible on what the situation is, with as much advanced warning as possible.

“The medical and scientific evidence will dictate the pace of the easing of lockdown measures and it’s important that everyone, individuals and organisations, ensure that their actions are consistent with that advice.

“How likely it is that an event such as this can go ahead is something they will have to judge for themselves.”

Scottish Government guidance on large gatherings states that public gatherings are still not permitted.

It adds: “There are only exceptions to this rule for very limited purposes, including: where a gathering outdoors is of people from no more than two households.

“In addition, events such as weddings, baptisms and other ceremonies that are due to take place in public places, including in places of worship, are still restricted.”