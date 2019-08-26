Dundee pupils using all the colours to spread the green message

School pupils are making a statement on their commitment to the environment.

The kids, from various schools in Dundee, have been enlisted to create an artwork at the Flower and Food Festival next month.

It will feature 12 images on large boards, designed and made by school children, with a tree in the centre and benches surrounding the piece.

Children from Clepington, Glebelands, Craigowl, St Pius and Ballumbie primaries and Craigie High have each designed one set of boards for the installation as part of the project run by Arts and Communities Association (ACA) and community group Rock Solid.

The designs are inspired by what the youngsters have done throughout the project, learning about nature and the work of Scottish environmentalist John Muir.

The artwork will bring together the work of all the schools and will be showcased at the festival in Camperdown Park next month.

Neil Crutchley, development worker at ACA, said: “The kids came up with the designs based on all the things they have done in the project.

“They’ve learned about the environment, animals in their habitats, seasons and about John Muir himself and his story.

“When all the boards are put together they will tell that story.”

The children involved have been on woodland trips, nature trails, made bug hotels, played nature games and studied different art styles.

They then used all their knowledge to design artwork for the large boards with the help of local artist Pamie Bennett.

The group will also produce words for the display, creative writing pieces based on their work and will all receive a John Muir Award on completion of the project.

Mr Crutchley added: “It’s designed to give pupils who might not get outdoor learning elsewhere that chance.

“They learn about the positive impact we can have on the environment, how they fit into the environment and how we’re all connected.

“It develops their literacy and numeracy skills, a love of nature, a feeling that they are part of it and spreads the word on the importance of John Muir and his message.”

The project cost about £34,000 – more than half of which came from Scottish Natural Heritage’s outdoor learning and nature fund – and aims to engage the 1,340 pupils involved in environmental activities.

P6 pupils at Glebelands Primary spoke of their enjoyment of the project and what they have learned, while working on their boards for the installation.

Safa Satter, 10, said: “We’ve learned how to help nature, did a lot of outdoor things and made posters to try to spread the word about how to make the world a better place.

“John Muir wanted to make the world a better place – he said one person can do so much but the whole world can do everything.”

Abbie Beattie, nine, said: “People can pick up litter, recycle, help animals and not destroy their homes.

“We made posters and put them up around the school so that people go home and tell their parents.”

Harley White, also nine, said: “I’ve liked everything about the project, doing things outdoors was really fun. It’s different to other projects, we don’t usually get to use spray paints or pen paints.”

Oliver Nisbet, nine, said: “John Muir helped nature and didn’t want anything to happen to it. People now throw litter into the sea and it’s not good for our animals and they chop down trees and that’s not good for our oxygen.”

Rhys Ewen, 10, said: “People take nature for granted and do what they want to animals, but we need them to live.”