Dundee pupils to dine for half price in school canteens under Eat Out to Help Out scheme

School pupils in Dundee will now be able to take advantage of a government discount scheme which has led to restaurants being packed out in recent weeks.

The city council has learned that other authorities in Scotland have signed up for the UK Government’s Eat Out To Help Out scheme, and plans to follow suit to help families who may be struggling due to the economic pressures of the pandemic.

Parents of pupils at Grove Academy, in Broughty Ferry, have already been sent messages advertising half-price meals today (Tue) and tomorrow, as well as another four dates in the rest of the month.

The government scheme, which offers diners a 50% discount on food up to £10, was devised to help encourage people to flood back to restaurants and cafes which had to endure several months of little to no profits due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The council’s education convener, Stewart Hunter, said that talks had been under way last week when it emerged canteens would fall under the scheme.

He said: “We’re not the first local authority to offer the scheme, we are always in talks with the other councils on different ideas, and this had come up.

“We decided to explore it as we are aware a lot of families will be struggling after the past few months.

“Anything that we can put in place to support them is something I would be supportive of.

“As far as I am aware it’s only school meals that apply but if other council buildings may be eligible we would certainly look into that.”

It is understood other schools in the area will also offer half-price meals on the same days this month – as well as today and tomorrow, the discount will be in place Monday-Wednesday next week, and August 31.

The new scheme – which has been adopted by larger businesses such as Starbucks and Sleeperz, as well as smaller independents – will last throughout August, however the deal is only available on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Dundee City Council has been approached for comment.