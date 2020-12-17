Dundee pupils to benefit from new £24,000 project to help studies

A pilot project aimed at helping Dundee pupils whose education has been disrupted by the Coronavirus pandemic has been launched today by education chiefs.

The £24,000 Leading Learners project is funded by the Rotary Club of Dundee and will help pupils in targeted areas develop good study techniques and improve results.

The coaching and mentoring scheme is aimed at senior pupils in the city whose learning has been particularly disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

It will help 134 pupils across Baldragon Academy, St Paul’s Academy, Craigie High School and Braeview Academy.

The Rotary Club has donated the the entire cost of the pilot, from the £100,000 bounty of charitable spending set up to celebrate its centenary in 2021/22.

Robert Dunn, Dundee Rotary past president and centenary committee chair, said: “Key to our centenary celebrations is our commitment to support the local community.

“Education and young people were central to our plans and we are delighted to be able to support a number of young people across the city with this initiative which we hope will have a profound effect on their lives.”

The project was agreed after detailed discussions with Dundee City Council’s education department.

It is also hoped the project will be a long term venture, helping pupils develop effective study techniques which they can take forward beyond school.

The project will also provide professional learning opportunities for the staff taking part which they can use as part of their teaching toolkit.

Scheme will go support young people

Audrey May, Dundee City Council’s chief education officer, praised the offer made by the Rotary club and said it would help youngsters achieve success.

She said: “We are delighted and very grateful to receive this generous donation from the Rotary Club of Dundee as part of their centenary celebrations.

“It will go a long way to supporting our young people who have had significant disruption to their learning as the result of the pandemic.

“Our children, young people and our school staff have shown great resilience throughout lockdown, then through recovery, however, this generous offer will provide additional targeted opportunities to support learners to achieve success in their future qualifications.”