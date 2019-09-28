Dundee pupils raise cash for Archie with crazy hair and pyjama day

Big-hearted students in Dundee have raised nearly £400 for Ninewells’ official children’s charity.

P6 pupils at St Mary’s Primary School raised a total of £395.68 through a number of fundraising events.

Pupils handed over the cheque to Sarah from The Archie Foundation.

To raise that fantastic amount of cash, the children held a crazy hair and pyjama day, and also sold dozens of spectacular handmade items at a marketplace event.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

The Archie Foundation is the official charity of Tayside Children’s Hospital in Dundee.

The charity also supports some other children’s hospitals in Scotland and has a long history of making big differences for local children. It is working hard to make a big difference for every child in Tayside.

No matter whether injured in an accident or a long-term patient fighting cancer, many local children will have operations in Tayside Children’s Hospital and Archie is hoping to transform that experience.