Pupils from St Paul’s RC Academy have won a national competition which saw them design fashion items from everyday “junk” materials.

The sixth year pupils —Ayden Bryson-Sword, Ellie Byrne and Ummi Ibrahim — are celebrating after taking home the top prize in the Junk Kouture contest held at the SECC in Glasgow.

The event saw pupils design stunning fashion items out of discarded materials — a process referred to as upcycling.

Watched by a panel of judges including Louis Walsh, Una Healy from The Saturdays and fashion designer Rhys Ellis, they came out on top after seeing off stiff competition from 80 other entries from across Scotland.

Their entry, entitled Wear No Evil, focused on the environmental damage “fast fashion” can have on the planet and looked to open a discussion on bringing environmentally-conscious change to the industry. Their winning design was an outfit made from old maps.

As well as the Junk Kouture trophy, the team members received an iPad mini each and £500 to share, in addition to a £1,000 cash prize for the school.

Art and design teacher Carly Nicoll, who worked with the pupils on their entry, said the whole community had rallied behind the campaign. She said: “All of us at St Paul’s are completely astonished at having won this prize.

“Ayden, Ellis and Ummi all worked extremely hard on the project and just to have been shortlisted for the finals was amazing, so to win the competition is just fantastic.

“It was the first time our school had entered the competition and being announced as the winners was overwhelming.

“The whole school and wider community were behind the team from the very beginning, and it was so nice to feel like the entire city was supporting us.”