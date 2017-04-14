Dundee pupils ‘must ignore clyping on schoolmate fears’

Pupils in Dundee have been warned that fears of “clyping” on schoolmates could end in tragedy.

Councillor Laurie Bidwell believes engaging with pupils and promoting an environment where they feel able to report concerns over weapon possession is essential.

The official report into the death of Aberdeen schoolboy Bailey Gwynne found some pupils at Cults Academy were aware the teenager behind the killing had a knife.

Mr Bidwell believes pupils must ignore any fears they have over reporting peers to prevent a Dundee version of the tragedy.

The Broughty Ferry representative said: “Pupils can’t be concerned about clyping — this is too important.

“We need to work with pupils to engage with them. There was an incident recently where a pupil reported one of their peers for having a craft knife in school.

“He had been a friend of the pupil and picked it up during lunch time.

“In that instance, it was really good and positive.

“The pupil involved clearly realised it would be an error not to hand the knife over to someone responsible.”

Mr Bidwell’s comments come after Dundee City Council backed plans to publish and distribute a booklet detailing its policy on weapon possession in schools.

The booklets will be handed out to first-year pupils during high school induction events and other relevant high school seminars.