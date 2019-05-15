Dundee pupils look for sponsor for US technology competition

Grove Academy pupils hope to secure sponsorship that would allow two teams of youths to travel to America for an international competition.

One team from the Dundee school has already secured its place in the Mate Rov competition in Tennessee. A second team is hoping to book flights too, if it can get funding.

The two Grove Academy teams came first and second in the national heat at Robert Gordon University, Aberdeen, last month.

The second-place team can go to the tournament as a wild card if sponsorship is secured.

The Mate (marine advanced technology education) Rov (remote operated vehicle) tournament tasked teams with designing and building a machine capable of collecting and testing water samples for acidity and phosphates.

This will be the third consecutive year a team from Grove Academy has made it to the world finals. Last year’s team won the “guts and glory” prize for overcoming adversity.

The pupils put in overnight shifts to repair their model after a malfunction.

Jack Waghorn, principal teacher for design and technology, said: “We’re looking for sponsorship for the wild card team to get across as well.

“The whole competition will be beamed all over the world so that parents, or anyone, can watch it.

“It’s nice to represent Scotland. The pupils get an amazing experience.”

The pupils will travel to the US on June 18 for the competition, which takes place from June 20-22.