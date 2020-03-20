Dundee pupils left shocked by exam cancellations

Dundee pupils have been left shocked after it was announced exams will be cancelled for the first time in Scottish history.

The SQA has decided to cancel the exams in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which has spread across the UK rapidly in the past week.

There are now more than 2,500 cases of the virus in the UK, with more than 200 in Scotland.

Education Secretary John Swinney made the “unprecedented” announcement in Holyrood yesterday.

This morning the sentiment among many pupils was that their hard work this year had potentially been for nothing.

Dylan McLaren, a sixth-year pupil at Grove Academy, said: “It’s just really unfortunate, schools getting closed down and exams being cancelled.

“I’ve been really lucky because I’ve got un-conditionals but it’s still pretty disappointing because I’ve worked really hard and it all seems to be for nothing if they use our prelim results and that’s final.

“The people I feel for most are those who have to meet conditionals and now won’t.”

Another Grove pupil, who did not wish to be named, added: “I guess it’s pretty disappointing but if it’s been deemed necessary then that’s that.

“We’re just going to have to deal with it.”

Rosie Dignan, a 17-year-old pupil at Harris Academy, said: “It’s very shocking, like a month ago none of us were worried and now what the whole school year was leading up to has been cancelled.

“I feel really bad for people who have conditionals because prelims are never a realistic portrayal of your results, we do them halfway through the course.”

Mr Swinney told ministers that the decision underlined the gravity of the ongoing crisis, as the exams had even taken place during both world wars.

He said: “In all of our history Scotland has never cancelled the exams. Since 1888 they have been held every May and June without fail.

“In the midst of two world wars the exams went ahead.

“It is a measure of the gravity of the challenges that we now face that I must today announce that the exams will not go ahead this year.”

Fiona Robertson, the SQA’s chief executive, said: “I fully appreciate that this will be an uncertain time for learners who have worked hard throughout the year and will now, with their families, be worried about what this means for them.

“Everyone here at SQA will do their utmost, with the support of the education system, to ensure that their hard work is rightly and fairly recognised, and allows them to proceed to further learning or work.”