Dundee pupils learn the dangers of carrying knives

More than 6,000 children in Dundee now know the consequences of carrying knives, thanks to young volunteers.

Police Scotland Youth Volunteers from Dundee East and West have now presented their No Knives Better Lives campaign to every S1 and S2 pupil in the city.

The sessions are delivered as part of the curriculum in a bid to give kids knowledge of knife crime in society.

Andrew Hutton, group co-ordinator for Dundee’s Police Scotland Youth Volunteers, said: “The main message is to let young people know the dangers of carrying knives in schools or in public and also the consequences.

“More than 6,000 young people within the high schools of Dundee have now been taught the message of No Knives Better Lives with our last session held at Braeview Academy.

“I think it’s fair to say knife crime in Scotland is lowered by educating young people about it.”