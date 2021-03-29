Dundee pupils isolating due to Covid cases at Forthill and Craigowl schools

Pupils at two Dundee schools have been told to isolate due to a case of Covid-19 linked with the school.

A single case of the virus was confirmed in a person at Forthill Primary School, Broughty Ferry, and another in a child at Craigowl Primary School.

Close contacts of those who tested positive have been identified by NHS Tayside’s health protection team and asked to stay at home.

Parents were informed of the Forthill case by head teacher Alison Macgregor on Sunday.

She told them: “I recognise that this information may be concerning to you.

The school is working in partnership with NHS Tayside, Public Health Scotland and Dundee City Council children and families service.” Head teacher Alison Macgregor

“Please be assured that Forthill remains open within current guidelines.

She also said: “The close contacts of this person have been identified by the health protection team (HPT) at NHS Tayside and must now enter isolation.

“This is a precaution.”

News of the Craigowl case was relayed to parents on Monday.

The schools are due to close on Thursday for two weeks for the Easter holidays.

The cases were revealed as it emerged that over 1,000 pupils were absent from primary schools in Tayside and Fife schools due to Covid on a single day last week.

In Dundee 1.2% of primary pupils – 126 – were absent for Covid-related reasons last Tuesday. The absence rate was lower than the national average of 2%.

Parents were directed to the NHS Inform website and the Scottish Government website for advice and updates about coronavirus in Scotland.

They were also told that if their child develops symptoms of the virus that they and their whole household should self-isolate and arrange a test by calling 0800 028 2816 or visiting the NHS Inform test and protect website.