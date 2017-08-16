Dundee pupils improve in almost all areas of literacy and numeracy

The performance of pupils at primary and secondary schools in Dundee has improved across almost all aspects of literacy and numeracy, according to the latest assessment figures.

Primary children saw the biggest shift, with almost all areas having improved since last year. Only P1 reading remained the same.

S3 pupils improved in all four areas of reading, writing, numeracy and listening and talking.

Dundee City Council’s children and families service committee will consider the interim Curriculum for Excellence results, based on teacher judgements, on Monday.

Teacher judgements record progress through the Curriculum for Excellence levels for pupils at the end of P1, P4, P7 and S3, along with all pupils in special schools.

Children and families service convener Gregor Murray said: “It’s encouraging to see that generally children’s outcomes have improved since last year, although we must not be complacent and there is still work to do.”