Dundee pupils find success at every turn as they work hard to reach fundraising target

Pupils in their last year of primary school are working hard to fundraise for their leavers’ hoodies.

P7 pupils at Sidlaw View Primary decided they wanted to fundraise for their jumpers at the start of the academic year.

With a target in mind they decided to do this through a range of enterprise projects.

After creating a list of ideas they have been working their way through each of the activities – with success at every turn.

Teach Lynsey Grubb said: “The pupils began by organising a bake sale for our open afternoon in October.

“They did all the baking, publicised the event, designed posters and ran the stall on the day.

“They have also been encouraging each other to save small change in Smarties tubes. Once the tube is full the money is donated to the fund.

“At Halloween the P7s ran a ‘guess the weight of the cake’ competition which furthered their efforts by more than £50. They are currently preparing to host an art exhibition and have been working weekly on a range of art works to exhibit.

“The Tay Bridge walk was one of the more ambitious ideas.

“The pupils created the sponsor sheets and encouraged family and friends to support their efforts.

“The walk was a huge success with the pupils celebrating their achievements by cheering as they returned to Dundee. The class have been greatly supported by their parents and the wider school community.”

Not wanting to stop now, the pupils have decided to keep their fundraising going with the aim of earning some extra special end-of-year celebrations.

Lynsey added: “They are hoping to carry on with their enterprise activities once their jumpers have been purchased, continuing to raise money to help with their P7 residential trip and end-of-year activities too.

“Primary seven is a special year for all children and our conscientious pupils are embracing our school values and working hard to spread the costs associated with the memories and special moments that go alongside their final year of primary school.”