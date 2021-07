What did the face mask say to the mouth? Let me cover for you!

That’s the joke which saw pupils at a Broughty Ferry primary school crowned Britain’s funniest class.

Class 5B at Forthill Primary School came top in the UK-wide Beano joke competition.

The kids have been presented with the official Beano ‘Britain’s Funniest Class’ trophy, alongside a bundle of goodies including comic subscriptions and books.