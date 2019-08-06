Dundee pupil Lucy jumping for joy after exam result success

For school pupils, exam results day can be an anxious one as they wait to find out if all their hard work has paid off.

Would the months spent with their heads buried in books, missing out on fun with friends, be worth it?

Lucy Phillips, a fifth-year pupil at Grove Academy, had put pressure on herself to achieve the grades she needs for the next stage of her education.

Speaking before she received her results, the 17-year-old said: “I am really hoping for five As.

“I want to go to St Andrews University to study theoretical physics and it is really competitive.

“Anything less than all As and I will probably not get in because they only offer unconditional places.”

There is now a text message service available to inform students of their results, which means they don’t have to wait for the post to arrive.

Lucy was one of those who opted to receive a text message – and she was ecstatic to find out she had got the results she needed to get into uni when the message popped in at 8am.

A delighted Lucy said: “I got five As. I am so relieved to have got that – it’s a weight off my shoulders.”

It had been a tough time for Lucy as she spent hours studying to attain her five A grades.

Her parents have also been left ecstatic at the news of their daughter’s success and could not hide their pride.

Mum Doreen said: “I am so proud of her. We are so relieved as well – she could not have done any better.”

Dad Andrew said: “I am over the moon. We are so happy for her to achieve this”

There will now be celebrations all round for Lucy with family and friends in the coming days.

She said: “I am actually working this afternoon so that’s where I will be today.

“But we have a party planned on Friday for pretty much everyone in the whole year.

“Hopefully everyone will have got what they needed as well.”

Doreen added: “We will definitely be going out for a meal or something to celebrate.”

Kids across Dundee have been spending the day receiving their results, and Stewart Hunter, convener of the council’s children and families committee, said: “I am pleased to see the positive outcomes for our young people from this year’s Scottish Qualification Authority exams.

“Young people across Dundee put in a considerable amount of work to prepare themselves for these exams and today more than 2,800 will receive the results that will help them to plan for the next steps in their futures.”