A Harris Academy pupil has won a place and financial aid package to study in New York for four years.

Bonnie MacRae, from Dundee, who is completing her Scottish Advanced Highers at the Harris, has been selected to study at Barnard College of Columbia University.

The opportunity is part of the Sutton Trust’s US Programme, which is aimed at academically talented, low and middle income British students who want to study at American universities.

Bonnie, 17, said: “I’m so happy to have been selected to participate on the programme as I’ve always wanted to study in the States. To then be admitted to Barnard College with funding is a dream come true.”

Bonnie said she had been drawn to Barnard College for its open liberal arts curriculum.