A Dundee record label is holding a gig where fans can exchange foodbank supplies for music and merchandise.

Make-That-A-Take Records is putting on the “Tins for Tunes” event to support Dundee Foodbank.

The self-styled “DIY punk rock record label/collective” is holding the gig this Saturday from 4pm-11pm.

Organisers are encouraging patrons to bring food, toiletries and hygiene products along. They can then swap the goods for merchandise and music.

Derrick Macgregor Johnston, co-founder of Make-That-A-Take, said: “Donations will then be taken to Dundee Foodbank to be distributed.”

Ken Linton, manager of Dundee Foodbank, said: “We’ll never refuse any support that we can get.”

Eight punk rock bands will descend on the Conroy’s Basement venue in Meadowside to play at the special gig.

They include indie band Airstream Futures from the USA and pop-punk outfit Forever Unclean from Denmark.

Dundee bands Terrafraid and The Ground We Tread will join Edinburgh bands Goodbye Blue Monday and Elk Gan, Perth emo band John Wheels and Bird Law, from Aberdeen.