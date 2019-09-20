Dundee pull off transfer coup with addition of ex-Rangers man Graham Dorrans

Dundee have snapped up former Rangers midfielder Graham Dorrans on a deal until the end of the season.

The club announced the capture of the ex-Scotland international on Friday night following his release from the Ibrox side earlier this season.

The Dark Blues were linked with Dorrans earlier this month and have now got their man, in what could prove a shrewd piece of business by manager James McPake and technical director Gordon Strachan.

A statement on the club website said: “Dundee Football Club are delighted to announce the signing of Graham Dorrans on a deal until the end of the season.

“Graham is hugely experienced having played the majority of his career to this point at the highest level in England and Scotland as well gaining 12 international caps.”

Dorrans is due to go straight into the squad for tomorrow’s crunch Championship match at in Greenock against Morton.