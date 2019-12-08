Dundee pubs urged to stage charity quiz nights

Dundee bar bosses are being urged to stage quiz nights in aid of an animal welfare charity and boost their own trade at the same time.

An appeal has been made to licensees after the Scottish SPCA teamed up with the Scottish Licensed Trade News to organise a national pub quiz in February 2020.

Cash collected from The Great Scottish Pub Quiz will swell the coffers of the charity which rescues, rehabilitates and rehomes almost 10,000 domestic animals a year. The Scottish SPCA also helps release 5,000 animals back into the wild each year.

City pubs can sign up at scottishspca.org/pubquiz and download a quiz pack, which includes questions and answers, team sheets, posters, social media images and bunting.

The Scottish SPCA can also provide collection tins.

Louise Turnbull, events fundraiser at the Scottish SPCA, backed the bid to boost their funds and said: “It’s a great opportunity for pubs to get people through their doors throughout February.

“The quiz can be held on any day in February, so it can help increase footfall on quieter days.

“And if your pub is dog friendly, it’s an excuse to encourage more through the door.

“It’s a chance to unite with pubs across the country for a very worthwhile cause.”