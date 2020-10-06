Dundee pubs fear ‘circuit breaker’ lockdown could lead to closures across the city

Pub bosses in Dundee fear a “circuit breaker” lockdown could lead to closures across the city.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon met with advisors on Monday and Tuesday as plans to halt the spread of coronavirus were fleshed out.

The talks could lead to the Scottish Government announcing a two week lockdown, known as a “circuit breaker”, which would see non-essential hospitality venues and shops forced to close.

It is hoped the measures would provide a “short, sharp shock” and help curb the rise in cases of Covid-19.

But the prospect of further restrictions have sparked fear among some pubs and restaurants in the city, with owners believing it could “cripple” an already struggling industry.

Colin Hanson, manager of Ferrari’s Sports Bar in Stobswell, said: “This circuit breaker idea feels almost as if the Scottish Government haven’t planned ahead.

“As a business we would certainly struggle to reopen and two weeks money is a massive amount right now.

“I can understand the logic of what they’re trying to do, but personally I think that it comes down to being less complacent when people go out or see each other. A little more information from the Scottish Government would be nice too.

“We would struggle to reopen if more restrictions were introduced, definitely. Would it be impossible? No. But we would definitely struggle with it.”

Kate Fraser, licensee of The Ambassador bar on Clepington Road, said that the current restrictions have already caused issues for the business.

She said: “We’re not getting business now anyway, because of the restrictions.

“A second lockdown might get us some government support, which would be welcome, but I think it would also lead to an increase in cases because people will be going to house parties instead.”

Johnathan Stewart, owner of the Speedwell Bar on the Perth Road, said: “We’ve adapted well so that we will be able to open, but if there’s another total lockdown there’s still going to be overheads for us.

“A closure without any business would be very hard for us.

“We just take each day at a time, but we’d definitely be in a worse place if their was a lockdown.

“I’ll tell you what it feels like to be in hospitality right now. You know the sinking of the Titanic? It feels like we’re the band.”

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.