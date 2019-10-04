Dundee public have say on Low Emission Zone which would see some vehicles banned

Dundonians have been invited to give their views on a proposed city exclusion zone for vehicles to improve air quality.

The city council has been working with experts to identify ways of cutting pollution and is to launch an online consultation for residents to give their opinions and suggestions.

Engineering firm Systra is advising the local authority on possible solutions and its project director Tim Steiner has told residents to pull no punches.

He gave a talk at the latest meeting of Stobswell Forum and insisted people should fire in criticisms and thoughts on the plan to ban older petrol and diesel cars in a low emissions zone (LEZ).

Mr Steiner said: “I would urge people not to hold back and say what they think.

“We don’t claim to have all the answers and people may come up with ideas we have not thought of yet.

“They are just proposals at this stage as we go through the process of working with the council. We have done some technical work but it is not complete.

“So now is the time we want to hear local people’s views. It is an opportunity for you to comment and opportunity for everybody to give their views.

“The LEZ protects public health by improving the quality of air.”

The five options for the LEZ cover a boundary around the city’s inner ring road, each with variations on what vehicles are restricted.

This could mean all older HGVs, LGVs and diesel cars registered on or before August 31, 2015 and all petrol cars registered before 2006 would pay to enter the zone.

Mr Steiner was asked if older vehicles could be modified, but he said: “To be honest, it would be too expensive and more cost effective to buy a new car.”

The website address, which is being launched by the council for residents to give their thoughts, is dundeecity.gov.uk/lowEZ.

Systra is also working in Edinburgh and Aberdeen to prepare them to follow Glasgow and implement LEZs by 2020 as part of the Scottish Government’s Low Emissions Zone programme.

Mr Steiner was asked how a ban on vehicles could be imposed in city centres and he said: “There are cameras set up already in many places and they would photograph licence plates then liaise with DVLA to impose fines.”