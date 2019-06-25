Dundee pub The Wild Rover to close after less than a year of reopening

A West End pub will call last orders for the final time at the weekend – less than a year after reopening.

The Wild Rover on Perth Road made the announcement on Monday as owner Fuller Thomson seeks to lease the site to a “dynamic operator”.

Bosses said they are confident of relocating a number of the nine staff members affected by the closure to sister venues in the city.

The news comes less than a year after the bar – then known as the Mayfly – closed abruptly, when staff were reportedly dismissed with less than a week’s wages.

The company said today it was with “regret” that the Wild Rover will shut its doors following Saturday’s shift.

Operations director John Duncan said staff would be retained according to their contractual notice periods and would be given the opportunity to move to sister pubs.

Fuller Thomson operates a number of pubs in Dundee – including Duke’s Corner and the Jute Cafe bar at the DCA – and Edinburgh.

Mr Duncan said: “All staff have been notified and will be retained as per their contractual notice periods.

“Those who wish to remain with the company will be given the opportunity to switch to our sister sites where vacancies exist.

“There are nine staff at Wild Rover. We expect to be able to accommodate a number of them in our other venues.”

A post on the Wild Rover social media page said it will be contacting customers who have bookings beyond this weekend.

It stated that it would be making “alternative arrangements” as it thanked staff and customers for their support but confirmed it would be honouring bookings this weekend.

One customer said he “felt sorry” for the staff who might not be able to find jobs at the other venues.

He added: “I know it’s not illegal that they are shutting but it is disappointing given it’s the same operator as last time when it was the Mayfly.

“Some of the folk who worked there are students so they might be able to find another job while they study.

“It must be a concern for others who work there.

“It’s just upsetting knowing people I consider friends are now going to the jobcentre while they carry on as they still own Duke’s Corner and the DCA bar.”