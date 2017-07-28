Staff at the Strath Bar in Dundee have braved the razor and raised £1,500 for charity — after undergoing full head shaves for Marie Curie.

Pictured are Ann Skene, 57, Bobby Skene, 52, and Joan Storrie, 57, who all underwent the sponsored shave at the Strathmartine Road pub in support of the terminal illness support charity.

Ann and Joan had their heads shaved by professional hairdressers, while Bobby allowed a volunteer to shave his following a fundraising raffle.

Ann, landlady at the pub, said: “We all know people who have been affected by cancer and other illnesses, and have had support from Marie Curie. It is very close to all our hearts.”

Staff at the bar previously completed a 5k walk in support of the charity, raising £1,400 in the process.