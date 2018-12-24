Dundee pub owners insist ‘it’s business as usual’ after being rescued from liquidation

Owners of a Dundee pub have insisted “it’s business as usual” after being rescued from liquidation.

West House Dundee Ltd, which owns The West House Bar in West Port, was placed in compulsory liquidation on November 29.

Some of the company’s business assets, including furniture and catering appliances, were sold on December 14.

Until recently the pub was owned by Bon Viveur Group which owns other Dundee pubs and restaurants including West Port-based The D’Arcy Thompson, The Tinsmith and Gallery 48.

Andrew McMahon, from the Bon Viveur Group, said: “The West House has been taken over by a new company.

“All local and national suppliers have been paid in full and will continue to be used.

“All bookings, deposits and gift vouchers will be honoured, of course.

“The West House will not be affected by this.”

Mr McMahon declined to reveal who the new owners are but said they had started moving in last week.

He said: “It’s been a very seamless transition but we would prefer discretion. I think the important thing is that all jobs have been secured.

“It really is business as usual.

“On behalf of all the staff we would like to thank all our loyal customers for their support and wish them a very happy Christmas.”

Mr McMahon was formerly a directors of Bon Viveur Group Ltd, but is no longer listed as such.

The sole director of the company is now Helen McMahon.

Mr McMahon said he could not comment on the company’s structure.

All of the businesses under the Bon Viveur brand have opened in the last five years and the group claims its premises are “recognised for leading the way in style, service and quality of offer”.