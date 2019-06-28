Dundee pub owner’s delight at racist robber’s jail sentence

A thief stole almost £1,000 from a city pub before unleashing a torrent of racist and homophobic abuse.

Serial offender Ian Stewart – who has 98 previous convictions – was caught on every camera inside The Pillars Bar when he raided the pub in February.

A sheriff slammed the 44-year-old’s “disgraceful” conduct before jailing him for almost three years.

Owner of The Pillars John Justice has toasted to justice being done – and insists he is glad no other pubs in the city centre will suffer a similar fate at the hands of Stewart.

He said: “I can only say that he won’t be breaking into any other premises for a while and it will take him at least 18 months before he can be out and try to make it 100 crimes. I am just pleased that the police caught him so quickly and was very impressed.

“It was a shock at the time of the break-in and it only really sank in a few days later.

“There was the clean up and hassle of being closed for a few hours while the police carried out their investigations.”

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Mr Justice noticed that a jukebox and fruit machine were damaged before realising till trays had been emptied from the cellar.

Stewart had broken into the cellar by completely removing a door from its hinges.

Police attended and a review of CCTV captured Stewart entering the cellar just before 4am carrying tills and a screwdriver.

The crook made off with £925 which was not recovered.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

His face was clearly visible in the cameras with damage to the door valued at £400.

Officers caught up with Stewart at the homeless hostel he was residing at on Foundry Lane in March.

Stewart immediately became aggressive towards officers, threatening to break their noses, headbutt them and spit on their faces.

He made a racial remark about one of the staff at the hostel after using a homophobic slur towards a police sergeant. He pleaded guilty on indictment to breaking into the Pillars Bar, Crichton Street, on February 24 and stealing £925.

He also admitted swearing, acting aggressively and making violent threats on March 11.

Stewart had only been free for nine days when he committed the offence, having been released on licence with 141 days left of an unexpired sentence.

He was jailed for two years and nine months which he will serve after his outstanding 141 days.