Dundee pub granted extension to licence

A Dundee pub has been granted a variation to its licence to allow alcohol to be sold outside — despite a letter of objection claiming that noise was disturbing neighbours.

The Lab in Bell Street had applied to Dundee City Council Licensing Board for a variation to allow alcohol to be sold for consumption on and off the premises from 11am on Sundays and until 1am on Fridays and Saturdays.

Owners Trust Inns, of Edinburgh, also asked for a variation to allow access to children and young people for the duration of a private function or for the consumption of meals, snacks and soft drinks when accompanied by an adult.

It also applied for a change to a condition to allow karaoke, an automatic music playback system and live performances.

Board convener Councillor Stewart Hunter said there had been one objection from a neighbour based on noise being a nuisance.

Donald MacDonald, agent for Trust Inns, said his clients were responsible operators and were very proactive in dealing with any complaints.

He said: “If there are any complaints of noise my clients will deal with them immediately.

“They are very keen to be on good relations with neighbours and want to work with them.”

A Police Scotland representative at the board meeting said they had no recorded noise complaints regarding the premises.

The board agreed to the application on the condition that live entertainment would end at midnight.

The Lab was formerly Thomsons and then Cerebus. It has operated as The Lab for two months.