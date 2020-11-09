Dundee pub offering free cups of tea to vulnerable people is forced to close

A pub that was offering free tea, coffee and biscuits to vulnerable people to help combat loneliness has been forced to close under the latest government restrictions.

Dexy’s Bar in the Arbroath Road received a visit from the police telling them they couldn’t stay open because they weren’t serving meals.

The bar had only just announced it was opening three days a week to serve free teas, coffees and biscuits to help ensure local people were not isolated due to the pandemic.

Derrick Murdoch, of the pub, said: “The two police officers were very sorry they had to be the bearers of the bad news and showed real genuine concern for the lonely people who were using this service in Dexy’s.

“We didn’t realise we were breaking the rules and the police had to go through the new rule book themselves to explain to me why I couldn’t be open for this service for the community.

“They said they sympathised with the loneliness issue and possible mental health problems that this current situation is creating.”

Mr Murdoch said the pub had hoped they would be able to support the Stobswell community despite being unable to offer their normal service.

He said: “I genuinely didn’t think I was doing anything wrong. We just thought it would be nice to give people the chance to come out and get together for a little while over a tea and biscuits.

“There is a mental strain on everyone – young and old, rich or poor – there is no hiding place for anyone and we are all in the same boat.

“There is an enormous strain on the hospitality trade in Dundee and surely eventually that will actually put a strain on the government who will have to help the trade out financially.”

“We at Dexy’s hold no grudges with the police for the action they have been forced to take. We will obviously adhere to this and hopefully things will improve in the next few weeks.”