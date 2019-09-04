Dundee pub could be rebranded to pay homage to much-loved boozer Smugglers

A pub could be rebranded in homage to a much-loved Dundee boozer that closed a number of years ago.

The Northeastern Bar, on Princes Street, is now under renovation and could be renamed Smugglers before reopening at the end of the month.

Members of the public have been voting in a poll on social media, with the shortlist now whittled down to just four.

Bar manager Tommy McGregor revealed Smugglers, Wishart Arch, Fort-Of-Tay and Custom House are the four names remaining from the hundreds that had been submitted.

© DC Thomson

Speaking today, he said there had been a “tremendous” response to the poll which is set to close within the next two weeks.

He said: “The owner, Mark McGurty, is hoping to open by the end of the month, which we are excited about.

“We wanted to put the name over to the public just to see what suggestions they would bring forward and we wanted it to be something with relevance to Dundee.”

Tommy, from Fintry, said he had previously worked in Harlequins before it moved from the premises on Princes Street.

He added: “Knowing a lot of folk in the area, I know they are delighted we are coming back.

“I know the pub has been opened and closed a few times recently, but there is a full renovation going on and we hope to be open at the end of the month.”

The 53-year-old said Smugglers had been a popular name among the entries.

Tommy knew the former proprietors of Smugglers, David and Sandra Young, when it was open on Constable Street.

The bar was closed following a regeneration of the area.

He added: “It was a well-known pub in the city and knowing David and Sandra, I did like that entry when it was nominated.

“It’s still up to the public to decide and they can still vote on Tommy’s facebook page.

“We’ve been delighted with the response from the public on the vote – if not a little surprised by just how many entries we’ve had.

“I’m working in The Barrels just now and we’ve even had people coming in there offering suggestions for the new name.

“We are looking to get a darts and dominoes team running out of the pub, as well as live music.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Mark has a number of premises in the city, including the Nine Maidens, Downfield Hotel and the High Corner Bar.

Tommy added: “People still have time to vote on the names that have been shortlisted.”