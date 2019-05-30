Dundee pub boss left devastated after thieves ransack her bar

A pub boss has been left devastated after her South Road bar was ransacked.

Doreen Rowan was left counting the cost of the damage after intruders forced their way into the Kettledrum Bar through the front door on Tuesday.

It is unclear how many people entered the boozer in the early morning smash and grab but a four figure sum is believed to have been stolen from the office.

Tools were still visible outside the pub when staff arrived shortly after 9am Tuesday morning.

Doreen said there could be thousands of pounds worth of cash and booze missing after the fruit machine and juke box were damaged and bottles of alcohol were stolen.

Police and forensics officers were in the area for a number of hours interviewing staff and gathering evidence before the clear-up operation could start.

Doreen said: “The CCTV was stolen and they took the cash out of the jukebox, the pool table and the fruit machine as well as bottles of booze.

“We had to close the pub Tuesday while the police and forensics officers were here.

“They found some DNA on some of the items.

“We are devastated at what has happened. The pub was only renovated at the end of March.

“The intruders also made their way into the back office.

“They used a file to get into the fruit machine and there was a hammer outside which also appears to have been used.

“About 10 bottles of spirits were taken.”

Doreen added: “We can’t thank the customers who have offered to come and help us out enough. The pub will be open again today.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We are appealing for information about a break-in at the Kettledrum Bar on South Road, Dundee, which happened overnight on May 27-28.

“The premises were broken into and a quantity of cash and other items were taken.”