Dundee psychologist struck off after discharging patient ‘prematurely’ to continue affair

A disgraced former NHS Tayside psychologist has been struck off after admitting having a sexual relationship with one of his patients.

Markus Themessl-Huber, 44, admitted to the illicit relationship and coercing the woman — who is named only as Patient A — into being discharged from his care.

Themessl-Huber claimed at the time that it was the only way she could continue seeing him.

The Health and Care Professionals Tribunal Service (HCPTS) heard that Themessl-Huber engaged in sexual activity with the woman both out of work and in his own private clinic.

The psychologist had also submitted a number of false timesheets to bosses at NHS Tayside, which is based at Ninewells, inset, to cover his tracks, and showered the patient with gifts.

He and the woman exchanged hundreds of emails and texts between October and December 2015, during which time she was a patient in Themessl-Huber’s care.

However, he discharged her “prematurely” on Christmas Eve 2015, in order to let the relationship continue.

They marked the occasion by kissing the same day.

The relationship continued until March 2016, and the psychologist was suspended by the HCPTS in May last year.

The HCPTS, which adjudicates on the fitness to practice of those working in specialist medical professions, said that Themessl-Huber’s actions were “sexually motivated” and “dishonest”, and that they constituted misconduct.

During a hearing which was held by the HCPTS at the watchdog’s headquarters in London, the psychologist admitted having the inappropriate relationship.

He also admitted submitting five false timesheets between January 7 and January 20 2016 which allowed him to be paid for time spent out of the office while carrying on the affair.

According to an online profile, he left NHS Tayside in May last year, at the same time as his interim suspension order was issued. He went on to set up mind-WELL, a company providing online mindfulness courses. He has also worked as a researcher at University of Dundee and as a senior lecturer at Central Queensland University in Australia.

A spokeswoman for NHS Tayside confirmed he no longer works for the board.

Themessl-Huber did not respond to a request for comment from the Evening Telegraph.