Dundee psychic June Field to perform in Montrose in aid of animal charity centre

Psychic June Field is performing in the Park Hotel, Montrose, on November 13 to raise funds for the Scottish SPCA animal centre at Petterden.

Based in Dundee, she is touring Scotland before heading to Palm Springs in California in December.

In the past she has given readings to celebrities including Jane McDonald and Claire Sweeney.

In 2013 she was crowned International Battle of the Psychics champion in the Ukraine following a six-month TV series that saw her fend off 11 other mediums.

Tickets for the Montrose show, which starts at 7.30pm, are available from junefield.com.