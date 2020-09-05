Dundee property market booming, but struggle continues for first-time buyers

Property experts are hailing a boost in the market in Dundee after months of stagnancy during the lockdown.

The sale values of homes in August has soared by 40% when compared with the same period last year, according to local firm RSB Lindsays.

However, while it may be good news for sellers and property agents, the picture is less rosy for first-time buyers trying to get a foot on the ladder.

One young couple revealed the struggle they were going through to try and purchase their first home.

The man said: “We wanted to buy a house just before lockdown so obviously our plans were put on hold.

“Since things have eased we have started to look again but it’s not proving easy.

“Property prices in Dundee seem to have shot up and so many people seem to be going for the same properties.”

The decision to increase minimum mortage deposits from 10% to 15% has also put the couple in a tough position.

He added: “We were advised before lockdown what kind of a mortgage we could get and we had saved enough for our deposit.

“Now prices are higher and our deposit is going to have to be even greater making it even more difficult for us to get a first foot on the property ladder.

“We have been looking but are beginning to despair of finding anything suitable at a price we can afford.

“We are now actually having to consider renting instead of buying which is something we definitely didn’t want to do.”

However, RSB Lindsays has said the jump in sales value shows the local market has bounced back after Covid-19.

The firm is also reporting August sales of £10 million, and the same 40% increase in the number of offers which have been accepted.

Chris Todd, partner and head of the company’s Dundee office, said: “There remains great buoyancy in the market with demand strong across all property types and price brackets.

“With buyers continuing to benefit from good support from lenders, we remain confident that the market in Dundee and throughout Tayside will remain vibrant and that it will be resilient should any further challenges caused by Covid-19 emerge.”