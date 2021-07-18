Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
‘It’s dreamland’: Dundee property expert expects Eden Project boost for city

By Maria Gran
July 18, 2021, 8:27 am
David Rose, Commercial Property partner, RSB Lindsays.
Investment interest in Dundee will intensify thanks to a feelgood factor fuelled further by the Eden Project’s plans.

That’s the view of property expert David Rose, a partner in the commercial property team at RSB Lindsays.

He has worked in the north east commercial property sector for nearly 30 years.

He says developers are watching closely to capitalise on new investment announcements that will improve the area’s economy.

Plans to transform the former gasworks at East Dock Street into a major visitor attraction are expected to create 200 jobs and inject £27m-a-year into the region.

Dundee Eden Project
The Eden Project will be located at the former gasworks.

The vision comes after the announcement that a multi-million pound office development in West Marketgait will house 1,000 BT contact centre workers.

That is on top of confirmation that 500 Social Security Scotland staff are to be based at Agnes Husband House.

The continued buzz around the V&A also adds to it, and hopes that a 4,000-capacity esports arena could join them on the Waterfront.

Eden Project and Waterfront promising

Dundee-based Mr Rose said: “Looking at the Eden Project, the V&A and the esports arena alone, I am sure that the presence of one is encouraging others to invest.

“It’s dreamland, almost. If you had said just a few years ago that even one of these developments would happen, people would be pleased.

The Urban Beach being created at Dundee Waterfront.

“But to have the very real prospect of all three is fantastic.

“We are seeing developers looking at the Waterfront plots and other sites to explore the potential of all types of uses.

“Innovation is really important in all of this. I’m sure that news of the other schemes is giving them confidence and will lead to them committing to projects.”

Mr Rose believes the Tay Cities Deal will also play an important role in attracting others to the city.

Change in the city

He is confident that the new office developments alone will be good news for existing food and hospitality ventures.

Mr Rose said: “These are going to be a massive boost.

“Cafes, restaurants and pubs should benefit, especially good news given the challenges faced during the pandemic.

“Hopefully all of these workers in the city centre will create business for them.”

Proposed 4,000 capacity esports arena at the Waterfront in Dundee.

The lawyer believes the esports arena would be a gamechanger for hotels around the Waterfront.

People travelling to take part in its specialist events could extend their visit beyond day trips.

Mr Rose said: “It genuinely feels as though there is about to be another step change in the city.

“Dundee City Council and other stakeholders are delivering in making Dundee a place that people want to be part of.”