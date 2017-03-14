The owner of a Dundee restaurant has promised that the city eatery is safe, despite part of its parent group going into liquidation.

John Canavan, who owns Project Pie, told the Tele that there were no plans to close the restaurant in Reform Street.

He was speaking after the Tele learned that the company had registered to be formally wound up and for liquidators to be appointed.

A petition seeking liquidation was presented to Edinburgh Sheriff Court by Mr Canavan and Susan Canavan of Beckenham on January 31.

The company’s registered address was given as Redheugh Rigg, Edinburgh.

When contacted by the Tele, Mr Canavan said the restaurant in Dundee was to remain open.

It is understood that only the Bromley branch of Project Pie will be liquidated and the premises in Dundee will not be affected.

Mr Canavan said: “At this stage only one restaurant in the London borough of Bromley will close.

“Those premises were in the wrong position and that is why that restaurant will close. There are no plans to close the Dundee restaurant and it remains open for business.”

When contacted by the Tele, a spokesman at the Dundee restaurant said he knew nothing about the liquidation.

“I have heard nothing about this and am not in a position to comment.

“We are still open and operating.”

City centre councillor Lynne Short said she was keen that any business that operated in Dundee and had issues would go to their local elected member to ask for help if needed.

“There are things we can do to protect local city centre businesses and we operate an open-door policy.

“We are very keen to ensure our city centre works because it is very important to our local economy and we are always trying to get more retail into the city centre. If any company has an issue, we can put our heads together with them to come up with solutions.

“Anyone that finds themselves in a difficult situation should come to the local member and ask for help.”

Project Pie was launched in Las Vegas in 2012. The company went on to open a number of outlets in America and the Philippines before choosing the premises in Dundee’s Reform Street as its first European venture.