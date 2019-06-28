Dundee prison nurse accused of carrying out sexual offences against men over two-year period

A prison nurse from Dundee has been accused of carrying out sexual offences against men within maximum security Perth Prison over a two-year period.

Mumtaz Mohammed Hussain, 47, appeared in the dock at Perth Sheriff Court and denied sexually assaulting two men.

Hussain, of Mayfield Grove, is alleged to have sexually assaulted a 29-year-old man in the prison on February 23 by touching him on the bottom.

He is also alleged to have sexually assaulted a 27-year-old man on various occasions between February 18 and March 1 this year by repeatedly touching his bottom.

It is further alleged that Hussain repeatedly directed unwanted sexual comments towards the second man for a two-year period between March 1 2017 and March 1 this year.

That charge alleges that Hussain directed sexual comments towards the man “for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification or for humiliating, distressing or alarming” the com- plainer.

The complainers cannot be identified for legal reasons and Hussain denied all three charges he faces.

Trial was fixed for October this year.