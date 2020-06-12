Dundee primary school pupil aiming to cycle more than 60 miles in one week for city charity

A Dundee primary school pupil is aiming to cycle more than 60 miles in one week to raise money for a charity tackling food poverty in the city.

Craigiebarns Primary School pupil Holly McIntosh has set herself the target of cycling eight miles every day for eight days to raise funds for the charity, Dundee Bairns.

The eight-year-old, who lives in Craigie, got the idea for the fundraising effort after deciding to put the time off school during the lockdown to good use.

Holly’s mum, Jane McIntosh, explained: “Holly was just wanting to do something for a local charity and we first looked at the RockSolid charity in Douglas but then we saw the Dundee Bairns and though that would be good to support.

“She uses her bike a lot so we thought, because she is eight years old, she would like cycle eight miles every day for eight days, and the fundraising target was £80.”

Since starting the challenge earlier this week, Holly has already smashed the initial target and raised £350 and counting.

Jane said: “Her total is £379 now, she smashed her original total.

“For a little girl, it’s quite a mean feat. We do a bit of cycling but not every day so that’ll be the biggest challenge, but she is ready to take the bull by the horns.”

Jane is hopeful the money raised will be able to make a difference to other children and families who may be experiencing hardship during the Covid-19 lockdown and is keen to raise as much as possible.

“Holly is always checking the total and thinking about how many people that will help, so that’s been lovely to see,” she added.

“We’ve been out and about, seeing different things and it’s good to do it for a good cause as well.

“We are doing it until next Monday but knowing Holly, she might just keep going.”

Holly’s efforts has caught the eye of the charity, which has shown its support for the fundraiser on Facebook, saying: “It’s absolutely amazing. Thank you all so much.”

To find out more about her amazing effort and for details on how to donate, visit Holly’s dedicated fundraiser page on Facebook.