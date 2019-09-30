Dundee primary school kids raise hundreds of pounds for cancer charity

Youngsters from St Clements Primary School have raised more than £900 for charity.

The P6 pupils organised the Macmillan coffee morning for their classmates, as well as family members and the local community.

Teacher Nicola Forbes said: “It was a huge success. We had a lot of support from parents and people in the community. It was really busy. The whole school was invited. The hall was packed.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“The pupils organised it all. They set it up, they did all the art work.”

Nicola added the coffee morning had raised £916.66 with more funds still coming in.

She said: “We held one last year for the first time. It was a huge success.

“The pupils have been learning about the charity and telling the other classes about Macmillan Cancer Support.”

As well as plenty of baked goodies on offer there was also a chocolate tombola, face painting, and a raffle.

The school was just one of many places taking part in Macmillan’s World Biggest Coffee Morning which took place on Friday.