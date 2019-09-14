Dundee primary pupils prepare to bag their first ever Munro

Pupils at Baldragon Academy are hitting the heights as they prepare to tackle their first Munro.

Six second-year students have donned their walking boots and are pushing their boundaries as they undertake six weeks of training to climb a Scottish mountain.

The Munro challenge has been created by pupil support worker Gregor Lesslie to focus on the issues of health and wellbeing.

© Supplied

For the first six weeks the pupils – who have been identified for the challenge by staff as being the students who would benefit the most from gaining the social and wellbeing skills – have been climbing various hills around the area.

On the sixth week the challengers are due to reach the summit of their first Munro.

Gregor said: “We want to ensure that the young people we work with feel included, nurtured and safe.

“We also have a big focus on health and wellbeing so we do a lot of sports-led activities and work with Ancrum Outdoor Centre each week.

“The six-week Munro challenge was a way of the students learning about health and wellbeing as well as many other skills while giving them the opportunity to do something they may have never been able to do outside school.

“We have been climbing a number of different hills, including East Lomond, and have been to Loch Brandy and the Cairngorms.

© Supplied

“One of the kids asked if we were still in Dundee as some haven’t been any further than Perth.

“The youngsters are doing really well so far. On the first week they thought it was going to be rubbish and that they were never going to be able to do it but we set them targets.

“Going up hills we said ‘see that rock, we will go up to there and see how we feel’, giving them as much time and as many breaks as they needed.

“Now they are doing great and seeing the look on their faces when they reach the top and they are looking down the hill thinking ‘did I really just walk all that way?’ is amazing.

“They are seeing wildlife and nature that they have never seen before so it is fantastic for them.”

© Supplied

The youngsters are not only learning about hill walking, they are also learning new skills such as map reading, compass skills and all about healthy diets.

The challenge will also allow the students to gain a Dynamic Youth Award following completion.

Gregor added: “The Dynamic Youth Award is quite widely recognised and involves the group working on four challenges such as learning how to work a compass, how to read a map, climbing a Munro and learning about a healthy diet.

“We also do evaluations at the start of the six-week blocks about how healthy they feel, how active they are and we hope that by the end of the six weeks when we do another evaluation that their scores will be much higher.

“After this block is finished we will start another six weeks with a different group who will help decide what their challenge will be.”